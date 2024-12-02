Agiloft and Periscope to boost US public sector e-procurement

Periscope Holdings will integrate Agilofts Contract Management Suite with their e-procurement solutions to provide seamless CLM functionality to government and public sector customers. As part of Agilofts partner program, Periscope Holdings will resell Agiloft technology along with their solutions as well as standalone.

Contract lifecycle management is in high demand in the public sector, according to Periscope representatives. But as with procurement technology, the public sector needs particular functionality from its CLM. Periscope evaluated 14 providers before deciding to partner with Agiloft.

Over three million users at organisations ranging from small enterprises to US government agencies and Fortune 100 companies depend on Agilofts product suites for contract management software, service desk, custom workflow, and more. Agiloft specialises in automating processes that are too complex for competing vendors.