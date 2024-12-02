A Banxware representative adds that especially in a very volatile environment, companies often need short-term liquid funds and that banks cannot keep up with their application processes and their rigid risk management in terms of speed. The partners aim to create significantly better customer experiences and shape the future of corporate finance with this cooperation.

Agicap aims to centralise users’ cash flow monitoring on Agicap by synchronising and categorising all of their banking transactions automatically. Users can connect their management and ERP tools and have reliable information in real-time. Users can plan and analyse their cash flow, as well as build their cash flow forecast and compare it to reality in real-time.





An additional feature is that customers can model and test different development scenarios, calculate their key indicators, and build their dashboards, as well as then export and share their reporting. In order to help users speed up collections and reduce customer payment delays, they can analyse the main monitoring indicators, such as aging balance and payment deadlines. Additionally, they enable the creation of personalised and automated recovery plans, as well as the centralisation of their emails, notes, and call reports.

Integration of banks and business tools