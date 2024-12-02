



This collaboration will provide Aghanim's direct-to-consumer enablement platform for mobile game developers and publishers with advanced payment processing capabilities worldwide.











Founded in June 2023 and soft-launched in early 2024, Aghanim received funding from Bessemer Venture Partners, Point72 Ventures, QED Investors, and A16Z GAMES SPEEDRUN. The company aims to revolutionise mobile game monetisation and distribution through its proprietary Game Hub Builder and LiveOps Builder technologies. These tools allow game publishers to engage users via the web, offering new revenue opportunities and improve player experiences with competitive, social, and metagame features, alongside targeted offers within a single web-based game hub.

Adyen, known for its payment platform and global enterprise support, will enable Aghanim to deliver a cost-effective payment system. This partnership is designed to facilitate simple and secure transactions for gamers and game publishers across various payment methods and preferences.

Aghanim’s integration with Adyen is expected to improve compliance, security, and stability on a global scale. The partnership aims to ensure that gamers can pay for mobile gaming content while maintaining high standards of payment processing.

Aghanim's solutions are designed to increase net revenue for game developers and publishers by up to 200%, allowing for greater investment in user acquisition and other critical areas. The company continues to expand its partnerships with major mobile games companies to drive innovation in the gaming industry.





Payment processing in gaming

Payment processing in the gaming industry presents both significant challenges and opportunities. One major challenge is fraud prevention, as the industry must contend with sophisticated fraud schemes that can impact revenue and player trust. Additionally, global payment preferences vary widely, requiring payment systems to accommodate multiple currencies, payment methods, and local regulations to ensure inclusivity and user satisfaction. The demand for simple transactions is also critical; gamers expect frictionless experiences that allow them to make purchases quickly and securely without disruptions. Addressing these challenges while leveraging opportunities for innovation in payment solutions can add to the gaming experience and drive growth in the sector.