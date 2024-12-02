This marks Ageras' seventh acquisition, following its purchase of the French business banking provider Shine from Société Générale in 2024. The deal, the financial details of which have not been disclosed, aims to improve Ageras' position in the small business accounting sector, particularly within the ecommerce space.

Improving service offerings for ecommerce businesses

Storebuddy, founded in Denmark in 2014, offers software designed to automate the reconciliation of online payments, orders, and fees for ecommerce businesses. The product also simplifies VAT reporting, a frequent challenge for online store owners and their accountants. According to the official press release, as the ecommerce sector continues to grow, so does the need for more streamlined accounting tools, which Storebuddy aims to address.

Officials from Ageras commented on the acquisition, adding that Storebuddy's software would help Ageras further meet the needs of businesses that rely on digital payments. According to them, this acquisition would enable Storebuddy to expand both domestically and internationally, benefiting from Ageras' reach.

In essence, the acquisition is a part of Ageras' general strategy to integrate more digital payment solutions and further penetrate the ecommerce market.

Representatives Storebuddy, shared that the collaboration with Ageras would allow the company to scale its solution beyond Denmark, enabling it to reach more entrepreneurs across Europe. They emphasised that while the customer experience would remain the same, joining Ageras would provide the opportunity to enhance the product and expand into new markets.

Storebuddy’s software is used by several prominent online businesses in Denmark, including Nordgreen and Watery, to automate various accounting tasks and streamline business operations. With Ageras now behind Storebuddy, the company plans to extend these services to more ecommerce businesses across Europe, anticipating a growing demand for such solutions.