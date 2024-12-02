Agari releases automated email security solution to fight phishing attacks

Agari Customer Protect has extended its industry protection against advanced email threats by adding URL analysis and detailed behavioural models to protect against Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks that impersonate supply chain partners.

Agari’s automated email authentication solution creates, hosts, and manages three key elements of email authentication such as SPF, DMARC, and now DKIM. The Fall ‘18 Release ensures customers are safeguarded against all four primary techniques used by cybercriminals to deceive victims into trusting a false identity: domain spoofing, look-alike domains, display name deception, and account takeover (ATO) based attacks.

New features shipped in the Agari Fall ‘18 Release will be available to all Agari customers in early October, 2018.