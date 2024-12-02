Afterpay to provide funds for Thread Together's sustainable services

According to Internet Retailing, the purpose of the partnership is to help fund Thread Together’s services, which include sorting, picking and packing clothing donations, while distributing them to charity partners and social service agencies. Besides, the collaboration targets Afterpay’s fashion partners who are looking for a sustainable way to repurpose excess stock, as plenty items donated to Thread Together might otherwise have ended up in landfill.

Thread Together currently provides brand-new clothes to around 1,500 people each week and aims to increase that number in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused hundreds of thousands of Australians to lose their jobs. Moreover, from 25 May 2020, Afterpay customers are enabled to donate USD 1 to Thread Together at checkout, as the payment company assures the organisation will receive a minimum of USD 200,000 each year.

Additionally, Afterpay is in the process of finalising a sponsorship agreement with the Australian Fashion Council, to offer support to Australian fashion designers and brands, while helping the industry recover from the recent lockdown, Internet Retailing declared.