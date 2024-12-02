Afterpay says 78% of customers shopped via mobile during holiday season

The figures show a 12 point increase from year-ago, the company says. In the US, the company said 77% of its customers shopped using mobile, compared with 67% a year ago. Black Friday was the most active day for shoppers using the Afterpay service globally, followed by Boxing Day in Australia and New Zealand and Cyber Monday in the US.

The top selling items in the US were basketball shoes, running shoes and cosmetics. The top retailers on the platform were DSW, Urban Outfitters, Ulta Beauty and GOAT. Afterpay, which allows consumers to pay in three or four installments at retail partners in the US, Australia, New Zealand and the UK, where it operates under the name Clearpay, said that more than 3 million active customers use the platform in the US. The service is heavily used by milllennials and Gen Z shoppers.