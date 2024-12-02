Afterpay, LayAway Travel launch new travel offer

The site operates a traditional layby model allowing people to pay the full amount before they receive the product/service.

Using Play, customers can pick and book a holiday package and pay for it in full in weekly or

fortnightly instalments over a 3- to 12-month period before they travel.

Play is a direct response to customer feedback, with Afterpay’s existing customer base having asked to be able to pay for travel experiences in the same way, according to the company.