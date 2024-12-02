Afterpay launches virtual card for in-store payments in Australia

Customers can activate the card by tapping the card icon in the Afterpay app. Afterwards, they can use Apple Pay or Google pay to make purchases in stores. Purchases made with the card are automatically placed on the repayment plan, splitting the cost in four instalments.

The company informed that prior to the introduction of the virtual card, merchants would have had to adopt Afterpay’s in-store barcode solution to offer customers the ability to use their Afterpay account when making purchases. The new service aims to reduce the integration and instalment costs for retailers.