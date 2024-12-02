Afterpay introduces new advertising solutions

These new advertising options are built for brands who are focused on growing their base of Gen Z and Millennial shoppers. With Afterpay Ads, brands can place featured ads across the Afterpay app and amplify merchant promotions, products and offers on a pay-for-performance model. Brands choose the products they want to promote via sponsored listing formats, such as deals, products and collections, and pay only when a shopper engages with the ad.

Afterpay is currently available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Spain, where it is known as Clearpay.