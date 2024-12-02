Afterpay introduces cross-border commerce for merchant partners

According to the press release, Afterpay merchants can open their ecommerce sites to Australian, British, Canadian, and New Zealand shoppers. Starting from 2021, global merchants will also be able to sell to US consumers.

Shoppers will see items in their local currency and benefit from the flexibility and convenience of paying in four instalments over time, without incurring interest, fees, or revolving and extended debt. Participating retailers can open their store fronts to these shoppers without paying set up or currency conversion fees.

Overall, Afterpay first introduced cross border shopping in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) in March 2019, which delivered YoY sales growth of nearly 576%. Because of such strong consumer demand, the number of ANZ merchants that are now selling outside their home country has grown 10 times.