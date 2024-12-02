Afterpay expands BNPL service to large US brands

Available only through the Afterpay app, select customers can shop at merchants by simply choosing their favourite brand in the Afterpay Shop Directory and paying with Afterpay. Customers enjoy all the same benefits of using Afterpay, including the ability to pay over time without having to pay interest or finance charges.

When select app customers use Afterpay to make a purchase from Amazon, CVS, Dell, Kroger, Macy’s, Nike, Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, Sephora, Target, Victoria’s Secret, Walgreens, and Yeti, Afterpay uses a one-time card to facilitate the purchase.

According to the company, on a monthly basis, Afterpay sends approximately 31 million leads on average to its merchant customers from its Shop Directory. Afterpa’s service is free for customers who pay on time - helping people spend responsibly without incurring interest, fees or extended debt. Afterpay is currently available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, US and UK, France, Italy, and Spain, where it is known as Clearpay.