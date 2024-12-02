Afterpay enables shoppers to make cross-border payments

The feature is initially limited to Australian and New Zealand businesses, where a combined 2.7 million people use Afterpay, but will eventually be extended to include businesses in the US and later the entire Afterpay network.

In addition, the payment provider will remove the complexity of foreign exchange, through a proprietary global payments solution that allows funds to be settled in their country of origin.

Afterpay’s support for cross-border payments is expected to be beneficial for online retailers looking to grow their sales outside of the domestic market.