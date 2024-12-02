Afterpay collaborates with Rokt to enhance its advertising business

The partnership enables Afterpay to offer its ecommerce shoppers highly relevant offers at checkout, which creates a more relevant and engaging shopping experience while driving new revenue and deepening customer lifetime value.

Officials from Afterpay said they are committed to delivering more meaningful and relevant shopping experience for their customers, and they are happy to build on this mission by leveraging Rokt's ecommerce technology. This partnership allows them to further enhance their in-app offering and give shoppers more choice at checkout.











A targeted ecommerce experience

Leveraging Rokt’s ecommerce solution, Afterpay and its thousands of retail partners, are enabled to deliver targeted, relevant, and seamless advertising experiences to customers during the checkout flow.

Rokt’s representatives stated that they are happy that Afterpay has chosen Rokt to provide their customers with relevant transaction opportunities. Both companies were originally founded in Australia, and so it is especially exciting for them to be partners on the global stage.





Previous news from Afterpay

In February 2023, Cloudera partnered with Afterpay to enhance fraud detection and data management at scale.

Afterpay utilises Cloudera Data Platform for real-time streaming analytics and advanced machine learning, aiming to identify and mitigate fraud risks for its 3.6 million customers. The partnership addresses Afterpay's need for a stable, scalable data platform to handle the surge in daily transactions and support the company's regional and global expansion plans.





More information about Afterpay

Afterpay is transforming the way we pay by allowing anyone to buy products immediately and pay over time - enabling simple, transparent and responsible spending. They are on a mission to power an economy in which everyone wins.

The company’s payment option is offered by thousands of retailers and used by millions of active global customers. Afterpay is currently available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United States, and the United Kingdom, where it is known as Clearpay.