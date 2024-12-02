Afterpay, Adyen partner to deliver flexible payments

According to the press release, thanks to the partnership Hunter can offer Afterpay, known as Clearpay in the UK, the service which allows customers to get their items right away and pay in four instalments, without the need to take out a traditional loan or pay upfront fees or interest.

Overall, with Afterpay, retailers attract a growing segment of the population who prefer to pay without incurring traditional credit-style debt, interest or fees. For this reason, many retailers offering Afterpay see an average increase in conversion of approximately 22%, as well as increased basket size, higher customer satisfaction, and repeat customers. Around 90% of Afterpay transactions are made with debit cards.

The service is completely free for consumers who pay on time, and merchants of Adyen can offer Afterpay in the UK, the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand to their customers.