Afterbuy partners with DreamRobot

The aim of this cooperation is to accelerate processes and use synergies between their systems to expand existing solutions. The two companies will operate under the umbrella of the new holding company ECOMMMERCE ONE, which offers a platform with ecommerce solutions for companies. Private equity fund Oakley Capital will provide the companies with support in realising the buy and build strategy as well as capital for further investments.

Both software solutions map processes for online retailers and offer modules such as ERP, PIM, CRM, and warehouse and logistics functions. Furthermore, they enable cross-channel options from marketplaces such as eBay and Amazon or stationary sales in shops and pop-up stores. According to a DreamRobot representative, the partnership was established since the companies noticed that they were developing many system connections in parallel and some of their modules would complement each other. According to a ViA-Online representative, their functions can be bundled without the user changing their familiar platform, since the systems from Afterbuy and DreamRobot are both SaaS solutions.