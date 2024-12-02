AFS Bahrain deploys FSS PoSability for POS contactless transactions

The service is powered by FSS PoSability, an integrated POS driving platform for fixed, tablet, and mobile POS.

BENEFIT is the national switch of Bahrain that connects all the POS terminals at retail outlets in the country. Through the BENEFIT Company’s national network, all bank customers will be able to pay for their purchases using their debit cards without the need to carry cash.

With this certification, AFS merchant acquiring services can enable contactless debit card payments on AFS POS terminals. AFS solution can offer a contactless POS acquiring for debit and credit cards.

Compatible with all POS devices, acquirers are able to deploy any POS device to support payment needs of diverse merchant segments. Beyond basic acceptance services, PoSability comes with dynamic currency conversion and data-driven insights to build service differentiation.