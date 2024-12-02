Africas Absa Group launches WhatsApp banking

According to Reuters, the bank has drawn up a growth strategy to regain market share in retail banking at home and double sales across the continent from 6% to 12% after the bank’s separation from Barclays PLC.

To achieve this, the group is adapting to changes in customer behavior that requires banking to be available anytime, anywhere and accessible wherever the customer is.

Separately, Societe Generale is in talks with Absa about selling its local unit as the French bank prepares to pull out of Africa’s most industrialised economy, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.