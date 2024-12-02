African startup Chipper Cash raises USD 30 mln Series B funding round

According to TechCrunch, Chipper Cash was founded in San Francisco in 2018 and offers mobile-based P2P payment services in Ghana, Uganda, Nigeria, Tanzania, Rwanda, South Africa, and Kenya. In addition, the startup also runs Chipper Checkout, a merchant-focused payment product.

As part of the Series B funding, the startup plans to expand its products and geographic scope. On the product side, this entails offering more business payment solutions, crypto-currency trading options, and investment services.