African Public Procurement heads sign digital revolution declaration

The digital revolution in public procurement declaration was signed following the two-day Global Public Procurement Conference held in Washington DC. The declaration established the basis for collaboration between the regional member countries of the Bank and the multilateral organisations on public procurement initiatives.

The meeting was hosted by the Inter-American Development Bank (IaDB) in collaboration with the African Development Bank (AfDB). Other participating institutions included the World Bank Group, the Asian Development Bank, the Caribbean Development Bank, the Inter-American Network on Government Procurement, the International Development Research Center, the Organisation of American States, and the Open Contract Partnership.

The African Development Bank’s new procurement framework encourages the application of new technologies and promotes the use of electronic procurement. Our countries in Africa are at different levels of adopting electronic government procurement and any other form of new information system, which will facilitate and make much more efficient countries’ procurement activities.