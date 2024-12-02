Africa: Orange, BNP Paribas launch retail m-banking services with Orange Money

The service enables customers of the BNP Paribas group (BICICI in Côte d’Ivoire) to carry out banking operations by using their Orange Money account, without having to go to their banks.

Customers can transfer money to their Orange Money account directly from their BNP Paribas bank account, or vice versa.

The service is available in Côte d’Ivoire and is set to be extended to other countries in which BNP Paribas and Orange Money are present, including Senegal, Botswana, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt (Orange Money under the name Mobicash), Guinea, Jordan, Kenya, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritius, Niger and Uganda.

Orange Money currently has approximately 10 million customers in 13 countries in Africa and the Middle East.

