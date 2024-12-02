Africa: Microsoft partners Skrill, local carriers to develop regional ecommerce operations

The portal will embed Skrill’s mobile wallet service to help the unbanked buy from global online brands including video-streamer iROKOtv, music download and streaming provider Spinlet and some social gaming providers, gigaom.com reports.

However, Skrill and the carriers will also use this portal to provide access to various exclusive product offers and discounts.

As part of the agreement, Microsoft will enable customers to use Outlook email addresses to register their ecommerce accounts, as well as 15GB each of free OneDrive cloud storage.

Microsoft will also provide free access to educational content ranging “from basic numeracy games to courses on app development through its virtual academy.” Via this initiative, Microsoft plans to help people develop the skills to build online businesses, which can then make money through Skrill payments.