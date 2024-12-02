Africa: delayed delivery is an obstacle in B2C ecommerce - report

In Egypt, delays in the delivery of products ordered via the internet was experienced by over 10% of online shoppers. Similarly, in Morocco, concern about delivery was the main reason for a quarter of consumers not to shop online at one point in 2013.

Likewise, in South Africa concern prevailed upon delivery delays because it was seen as the main obstacle to buying products online, according to over a third of consumers in South Africa in June 2013. Both Free Delivery and Same Day Delivery were the two delivery options most wanted by online shoppers in South Africa in 2013.

Check out our Cross-border Ecommerce Research section here for more info on country-specific ecommerce facts & figures, preferred payment methods, risk and fraud, as well as ecommerce legislation & regulation for mature and emerging markets.