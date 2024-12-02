Africa: Biometric smart cards with Softlock and NEXT Biometrics' tech enter e-government test phase

The cards are equipped with NEXT’s large-area fingerprint sensor, as well as Softlock’s operating system plus Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and biometric applets. They were designed to be used for secure 2-factor authentication and as main element in an initiative to introduce a higher level of security in e-government projects. The biometric smart cards are meant to replace PKI-based tokens plus PIN code, which are less secure, in favour of the authentication with the user’s fingerprint.

NEXT Biometrics’ representatives believe that biometric 2-factor authentication offers a high level of security, as it is combined with user convenience and ‘holds good potential in e-government, enterprise, healthcare, and many more application areas’. The current testing phase will be followed by a pilot project of the solution during 2020.