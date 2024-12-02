Africa: ASKY expands distribution channels with new payment options

ASKY selected PayGate to handle its online payments. PayGate enables online bookings and payments for several other airlines including Air Namibia, TAAG, Air Madagascar, Iberia and Mozambique’s LAM.

PayGate is a payment service provider that offers online retailers services to accept electronic payments. It offers merchants connections to multiple acquirers and fully manages the technical connections and relationships with the banks, card, and payment networks. It also offers risk management services with payment notifications, settlement reports and fraud protection. PayGate is linked to more than 70 banks in over 30 countries and has been providing online payment services since 1999.

