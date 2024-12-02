Afreximbank sets up USD 100 million export fund for African SMEs

This is meant to be done by providing seed capital to companies in agri-business, manufacturing, consumer and retail, and financial services. The fund will also seek to support businesses within the technology space, travel and tourism, transport and logistics, and industrial parks.

The bank says the fund will invest across all market segments but will have its greatest focus on small and medium-sized enterprises. The Fund, which has been set up with an initial USD 100-million commitment, will also seek to leverage on the role that Egypt-based Afreximbank has played in mobilising trade finance into Africa to also mobilise foreign direct investment (FDI) into the continent.

The Fund for Export Development in Africa will be headquartered in Mauritius.