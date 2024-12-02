Afreximbank launches due diligence data platform Mansa

According to Afreximbank, the Mansa platform aims to become a centralized go-to platform for fulfilling client due diligence (CDD) and know your customer (KYC) requirements throughout the African continent, by providing the single trusted source of primary data required to conduct due diligence checks on counterparties.

Mansa will enable the onboarding of customers whilst reducing both operational workloads and the costs of compliance. The platform also offers insight into the investment climate and information on related services on the continent.

The ultimate aim of the platform is to increase trade in, and with, Africa by de-risking compliance and strengthening relationships between international banks and global trading entities with their African counterparties.