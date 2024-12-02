Afghan National Procurement Commission introduces e-procurement system

The commission has asked all companies to become part of the system over the next three months. National Procurement Commission officials have stated that if a company failed to register itself in the system in the coming three months, such companies could not take part in government bidding process. Private companies could enter the system with support of the National Procurement Commission as there would be digital categorisation for private companies.

Out of the total 368 contracts, 275 contracts had serious problems in their implementation due to which some government programs could not implemented. The National Procurement Commission cited corruption, lack of transparency, delay in transfer of information, insecurity, lack of professional human resources as main challenges in implementation of the halted projects.