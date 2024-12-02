Affirm, Vacasa partner to offer flexible vacation rental payments

According to the press release, through the partnership, Affirm will expand its travel category and increase payment flexibility to more vacation rental guests. Therefore, when booking on vacasa.com, eligible travellers can select Affirm at checkout, and split the cost of US vacation rentals into simple monthly payments over three, six, or 12 months with an APR as low as 0%.

Vacasa offers travellers thousands of professionally managed vacation rentals throughout North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. Each home Vacasa manages is cared for by local teams that adhere to the company’s enhanced Premium Clean standards for the increased safety of its guests.

Furthermore, Affirm can be used as a payment option at checkout online or in-store at over 6,500 top merchants of varying categories and sizes. Vacasa is one of the first vacation rental platforms to partner with Affirm, joining travel merchants including Expedia, Priceline, Delta Vacations, CheapOair, Karisma Hotels & Resorts and Great Wolf Lodge, and more.