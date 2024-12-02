Affirm, Ulla Johnson bring customers instalment payments option

According to the press release, thanks to the partnership, eligible consumers can shop Ulla Johnson’s collection of refined, globally-inspired dresses, handbags, shoes and more, while paying over time.

Therefore, by selecting Affirm at checkout on UllaJohnson.com, approved customers can split the total cost of any purchase over USD 50 into biweekly or monthly payments with as low as 0% APR. Shoppers are shown the total cost of their purchase and will never pay more than they agree to upfront, as Affirm never charges any late or hidden fees.

Overall, Ulla Johnson joins over 7,900 Affirm retail partners, including leading fashion and luxury merchants like Neiman Marcus, Oscar de la Renta, Nordstrom, and more. Offering Affirm at checkout can drive overall sales, increase average order value, and increase customer repurchase rates.