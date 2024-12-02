Affirm to launch card with access to BNPL functionality

The card will enable consumers to pay upfront, from their bank account, or pay later by using a post-purchase feature. Customers will have the provision to convert any eligible transaction into one that is paid in instalments.

According to the company, two trends have been observed in 2020: the growth of buy-now-pay-later transactions and the consumer preference shift towards debit cards over credit cards. Affirm plans to address both with the launch of the card. The company expects to make the card available later in 2021 and is inviting consumers interested in early access to sign up for the card waitlist.