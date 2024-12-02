Affirm to be fully integrated to Carat from Fiserv

Through this end-to-end integration, Fiserv enterprise merchant clients will be able to add Affirm’s Adaptive Checkout, which dynamically surfaces biweekly and monthly payment options side-by-side, to their checkout experience through a simple process. Eligible customers will then have the option to split the cost of purchases and choose between biweekly or monthly payment options.

Roughly half of US consumers, and three-fourths of millennials, will not complete a purchase if a retailer does not offer pay-over-time at checkout, according to a recent Affirm survey. By partnering with Fiserv, the company looks forward to enabling more merchants to seamlessly offer Affirm at checkout. In doing so, merchants will have the opportunity to reach new customers and drive increased sales, while expanding consumers’ purchasing power through the flexibility and control its solutions offer.

Fiserv enables money movement for financial institutions, people, and businesses worldwide, enabling 12,000 financial transactions per second, and is making payment options such as BNPL available to its merchant clients in response to growing demand.

Affirm’s merchant network includes retailers such as Amazon, Target, and Walmart along with name brands such as American Airlines and Williams Sonoma. Merchants who offer Affirm at checkout have reported as much as 85% higher average order values when compared to other payment methods, according to the company.