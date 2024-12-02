Affirm to acquire PayBright for USD 264 mln

According to the press release, under the terms of the agreement, Affirm will acquire PayBright for a total cash and equity consideration of approximately USD 264 million. Additional terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The partnership between Affirm and PayBright will unite two innovators with complementary merchant relationships and deeply aligned cultural values, and creates a payment solutions platform with expanded scale and reach. Together, Affirm and PayBright will have a larger and more diverse merchant network across the US and Canada. Additionally, PayBright’s first-mover advantage in Canada provides Affirm the opportunity to continue to expand.

Furthermore, the transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of calendar year 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.