Affirm, Shopify partner to offer Shop Pay Instalments in the US





The company’s buy now, pay later financing solution will be made available to eligible Shopify merchants in the US who want to offer this flexible payment option to their customers. Both Affirm and Shopify will begin testing in the coming months, with Shop Pay Instalments expected to be made available to eligible US merchants starting later in 2020. As such, at checkout, approved Shop Pay customers will be able to split their total purchase amount into four equal, bi-weekly, interest-free payments. No additional fees will be charged.

Moreover, eligible US Shopify merchants who elect to offer Shop Pay Instalments to their customers will not have to worry about collecting future payments from customers. They will receive the full purchase amount, less fees, upfront, and Affirm will handle payment collection.