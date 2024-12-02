



Initially, Affirm and DICK’s Sporting Goods started working together in 2020, with the two companies now extending their partnership to allow eligible DICK’s and Golf Galaxy shoppers to choose Affirm’s flexible payment plans when checking out directly on the retailers’ websites.











Optimising the payment experience

Users can pay with Affirm whether they are shopping for sports equipment and apparel, footwear, or outdoor summer essentials. Customers need to select Affirm at checkout and, if approved, they can divide purchases into biweekly or monthly payments up to 36 months, for as low as 0% APR. To maintain security, Affirm imposes an eligibility check process, with approved users benefiting from a personalised payment plan and no late or hidden fees.

Furthermore, commenting on the news, representatives from DICK’s Sporting Goods emphasised their company’s commitment to equipping athletes with a simplified shopping experience and flexible options that meet their needs and preferences. Considering the past capabilities provided by Affirm, integrating the company’s payment options directly into its online checkout process aims to enable DICK’s to further support its users.





Latest news from Affirm

With its operations based in the US, Affirm focuses its operations on developing a new type of payment network based on trust and transparency. In recent months, the company has been working on further extending its reach, entering multiple partnerships with industry participants and rolling out new solutions.

Just before announcing this extension, Affirm entered into a collaboration with Optty, intending to support merchants and platforms globally in their development processes. The move sought to allow businesses worldwide to provide Affirm’s flexible, transparent, and secure pay-over-time options through the use of a single API integration.