The move builds on earlier collaborations between the two companies in North America and follows Affirm’s official entry into the UK market in late 2024.

The new integration allows UK-based WooCommerce merchants to embed Affirm’s pay-over-time services at checkout. Customers approved for financing will be able to select from a range of structured repayment options without incurring any hidden or late fees, according to representatives from Affirm.

Expanded reach in the UK market

The update applies to thousands of UK-based retailers currently using WooCommerce's open-source ecommerce platform. Affirm officials noted that the rollout is intended to give businesses access to more flexible checkout tools at a time when consumers increasingly seek varied payment structures.

One of the early adopters in the UK, independent retailer Bedworld, has announced plans to offer Affirm through its WooCommerce store. A company representative said that offering structured payment options aligns with its approach to customer service, particularly for high-ticket items like beds and mattresses.

WooCommerce officials stated that the UK expansion is part of an initiative to respond to growing consumer demand for diverse payment methods. They described the move as an effort to equip merchants with more tools to meet evolving customer preferences.

The two companies first began working together in 2015 and extended their collaboration in December 2024 across North America. The UK launch marks the next step in that ongoing partnership.

In March 2025, Affirm also expanded its collaboration with J.P. Morgan Payments to provide its payment solutions to merchants leveraging the latter’s Commerce Platform. Through this partnership, Affirm aimed to bring its solutions to J.P. Morgan Payments’ network of merchants, allowing those using the Commerce Platform to provide flexible and optimised pay-over-time plans at checkout.