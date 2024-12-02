Affirm partners with Shopify to accelerate shop pay installments globally





Following this announcement, Shopify merchants and traders in the region of Canada with early access will be given the opportunity to offer Shop Pay Installments, powered by Affirm, to shoppers. This process makes the product’s first expansion outside of the US, aimed at optimising the overall experience of customers.

In addition, Shop Pay Installments is set to become available in general access to Shopify merchants in Canada and the UK later in 2025, with cross-border commerce capabilities between the US, Canada, and the UK to follow. The companies plan to expand to Australia and Western Europe next, starting with the regions of France, Germany, and the Netherlands.











More information on the Affirm x Shopify partnership

As Shop Pay Installments will launch in each new market, local merchants will be given the possibility to activate the product directly from their Shopify admin dashboard. This process will take place in a secure and efficient manner, with no additional development or technical integration being required. From there, clients and users will be able to apply to split eligible purchases into biweekly and monthly payments. If these are approved, shoppers will be allowed to choose from customised payment plans, with rates as low as 0% APR, with no late or hidden fees.

According to officials of Shopify, the partnership with Affirm will enable the company to accelerate its global reach, as well as to give customers the flexibility to pay over time and drive higher conversion rates for merchants around the world. Both Affirm and Shopify will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

This announcement follows Affirm and Shopify’s expanded partnership beyond the US market, which took place in February 2025. The deal enabled Affirm to remain the exclusive provider of pay-over-time services for Shop Pay Installments in the US and to assume the same role in Canada. The agreement also included plans for further international expansion, with the UK remaining a key market for future growth.