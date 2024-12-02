Affirm partners with RONA to offer flexible online payments







Via this partnership, approved RONA customers can select Affirm at checkout on rona.ca and split eligible purchases into biweekly or monthly payments for terms up to 12 months. Consumers are shown the total cost of their purchase and will never pay more than they agree to upfront as Affirm does not charge any late or hidden fees.

Officials from RONA said that Canadians have trusted them for their home improvement needs since 1939 and, throughout the years, their shopping habits have evolved. Many customers now prefer to use online solutions for making their purchases and they wanted to offer them the same payment flexibility they offer customers who shop their stores through other flexible payment solutions, which is exactly what Affirm allows them to do. They’re happy to offer greater choice at checkout to help their customers bring their projects to life.

Also commenting on this partnership, representatives from Affirm said that tackling home projects can be daunting, but using Affirm can give eligible RONA consumers the clarity and control they need to focus on completing the job at hand without the stress or hassle of hidden fees or junk charges. They’re happy to work with one of the most iconic retailers in Canada to offer a flexible and transparent way to pay for those important home improvement supplies.





What does Affirm do?

Affirm’s mission is to deliver financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network — one based on trust, transparency, and putting people first — they enable consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, Affirm shows consumers exactly what they will pay up front, never increase that amount, and never charge any late or hidden fees.





More information about RONA

RONA is one of Canada’s home improvement retailers and is headquartered in Boucherville, Quebec. The RONA network operates or services some 425 corporate and affiliated dealer stores under the RONA+, RONA, Reno-Depot, and Dick’s Lumber banners.

With a long and rich history, RONA has supported Canadians in their home improvement and construction projects since 1939. To achieve this, the company relies on a team of 21,000 employees, to whom it strives to provide an inclusive workplace where everyone is invited to contribute.