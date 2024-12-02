This collaboration allows partner brands within Priceline Partner Solutions, which includes airlines, hotels, cruise lines, car rentals, and other travel industries, to offer travellers the option to pay for trips over time through their respective websites.

Under the partnership, Affirm’s pay-over-time functionality can be integrated directly into the checkout process of participating brands. Eligible customers will see Affirm as a payment option for transactions starting at USD 50. The approval process is conducted in real time, with approved customers offered customised payment plans.

Addressing consumer demand for flexible payments

Representatives from Priceline Partner Solutions highlighted the benefits of this partnership, noting that offering Affirm’s payment options enhances their product offerings and supports the evolving needs of consumers.

In turn, officials from Affirm pointed to the growing demand for flexible payment solutions, citing Affirm’s 25% growth in travel and ticketing last quarter as evidence. They emphasised that the partnership builds on more than five years of collaboration with Priceline and extends Affirm’s value to travel brands working with Priceline Partner Solutions.

Partner brands integrating Affirm aim to boost sales, increase average transaction values, and improve conversion rates. Interested businesses can collaborate with Priceline Partner Solutions to add Affirm as a payment option for their customers.





More information about the two companies

Affirm provides financial products designed to promote transparency and consumer empowerment. By offering upfront pricing and avoiding hidden fees, Affirm aims to enable responsible spending for consumers and drive growth for businesses.

Priceline, part of Booking Holdings Inc., offers online travel solutions across flights, hotels, rental cars, cruises, and more. With its advanced pricing technology and extensive global inventory, Priceline has been operating in the travel industry for over 25 years.