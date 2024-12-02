Affirm partners with Optty





Following this announcement, the collaboration is expected to enable businesses across the globe to offer Affirm’s flexible, transparent, and secure pay over time options through the use of a single API integration.

In addition, both companies are expected to continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the partnership

According to the official announcement, Optty, a global payments platform that provides access to more than 145 payment partners in 140 countries and 120 currencies, and US-based Affirm aim to optimise customer experiences in the financial landscape, while offering businesses the possibility to improve their solutions and accelerate their development in the industry.

This collaboration follows Affirm’s recent strategies in the industry, including the expansion of its deal with Williams-Sonoma to include the Canadian market in its list of partners. The initiative followed years of partnership in the US, allowing Canadian shoppers to use Affirm’s pay-over-time solutions when purchasing from Williams-Sonoma’s suite of brands.

Earlier in May 2025, Costco, a US-based retailer, announced that it had started to offer a BNPL option for its clients through the use of the Affirm payment network. Through this new initiative, customers had the possibility to add purchases to their cards starting at USD 500 and going up to USD 17.500. After being approved for Affirm’s payment plan, users had the capability to choose from the available repayment options, usually in 6, 12, or 18-month intervals. In addition, once the plan was established, the items were bought, and the customers were set to repay Affirm with interest over time, without any late or hidden fees.