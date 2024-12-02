



Following this announcement, the partnership will provide customers with the option to select monthly Affirm payment plans when shopping on Costco’s website. The financial services company announced the collaboration in a shareholder letter, with the shared commitment to deliver optimised customer experiences and transparency.

In addition, both Affirm and Costco will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Affirm x Costco partnership

According to officials of the company, Costco has been looking for new ways to leverage BNPL in order to drive loyalty and customer trust. This strategy comes amid economic uncertainty, as many clients are turning to the option to manage their spending.

The partnership with Costco follows Affirm’s strategy of expanding the availability of BNPL across multiple sectors. At the beginning of April 2025, the fashion retailer Revolve announced its partnership with Affirm in order to optimise its payment experience for the US-based clients. The collaboration allowed fashion shoppers to leverage Affirm’s pay-over-time plans for Revolve’s premium collection. This process gave clients the possibility to access luxury clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty both online and through the use of the Revolve application.

Earlier in March 2025, Affirm extended its agreement with J.P. Morgan Payments in order to provide its payment solutions to merchants leveraging the latter’s Commerce Platform. The expanded deal enabled Affirm to bring its suite of products to J.P. Morgan Payments’ network of merchants, enabling those using the Commerce Platform to provide flexible and optimised pay-over-time plans at checkout. Furthermore, the process of integrating Affirm at checkout was set to enable US merchants leveraging the Commerce Platform to equip their customers with the option to select Affirm as a payment method when making a purchase.