Affirm partners with Agoda for flexible travelling options

Through the new agreement between the two companies, eligible travellers can book their hotel accommodations for upcoming trips across the Agoda platform and pay for their staying in installments for all bookings over USD 50. By choosing Affirm as their checkout option on the Agoda platform, users can split the total costs of purchases into four bi-weekly or monthly installments for 0% APR.

According to recent research conducted by Affirm, 80% of the responders plan to spend more money on a vacation in 2022, after almost three years of restricted travelling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and nearly 30% of them are looking for flexible payment options, including Buy Now, Pay Later solutions.

Agoda joins over 200,000 global Affirm retail partners, including American Airlines, Vacasa, and Priceline. At the same time, Singapore-based ecommerce startup Agoda provides a global network of over 2.5 million properties across more than 200 countries, offering tourists easy access to luxury and budget apartments, hotels, homes, and villas.