Affirm launches super app and browser extension

The company’s new super app will gather shopping, payments, and financial services provided by Affirm in one user-friendly destination, while the Chrome browser extension is designed to offer a seamless online shopping experience and a flexible, transparent payment solution at any retailer’s website, even if the company is not listed as being available at checkout.

The new and improved supper app allows clients to their Affirm snapshot, shop for exclusive offers, shop online or in-store, earn cashback rewards, and even manage their payments and savings accounts, among other benefits. On the other hand, the Chrome browser extension lets customers request a virtual card, select an Affirm payment plan, and complete their purchase frictionless.

Purchases made through Affirm will not affect clients’ credit scores nor show up on their credit reports.