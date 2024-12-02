Affirm launches instalments app

Currently, Affirm users are able to shop at thousands of merchants in-store and online that have Affirm integrated at checkout. In the app, shoppers can prequalify to see their spending power with Affirm and create a one-time-use virtual card that enables them to shop almost anywhere. Affirm’s app also allows consumers to pay at any brick-and-mortar store that accepts Apple Pay or Google Pay.

Unlike credit cards, Affirm’s proprietary underwriting model only approves users for what they can responsibly afford. Additionally, in contrast to the apps that offer coupons, rewards points or cash back, the Affirm app gives consumers spending power and immediate savings through exclusive 0% and low-APR offers at top brands.

To get started, shoppers can select Affirm at checkout or prequalify via the app by providing five simple pieces of information. Qualified shoppers can then select a payment plan of 3, 6 or 12 months, with an interest rate between 0-30% APR3. Monthly payments are shown in real dollars, so shoppers always know exactly what they owe with no hidden or late fees.