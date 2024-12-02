By teaming up, Affirm and Hotels.com are set to enable approved guests to book accommodation and pay over time by leveraging the former’s solutions, supporting customers in reserving the trips they want. The current move develops on Affirm and Expedia Group’s existing collaboration, where the payment network serves as the exclusive Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) provider for Expedia and Vrbo.
Selecting Affirm at checkout allows Hotels.com guests to divide the total cost of their purchase into budget-friendly payments. Customers have visibility over the total cost of their purchase and do not pay more than they initially agreed upon, as Affirm does not charge users for any late or hidden fees. Representatives from Expedia Group highlighted that, by advancing the partnership between Affirm and Hotels.com, their company intends to offer travellers increased payment flexibility when booking their vacations. In addition, the announcement underlines Expedia’s commitment to improving the travel experience with technologies, enabling partners to provide optimised service to their customers.
Furthermore, officials from Affirm mentioned that expanding their company’s Expedia Group partnership with Hotels.com allows the firms to advance their shared journey to deliver optimised payment solutions to travellers. Also, the alliance is set to equip customers with a user-centric experience that meets their demands for pay-over-time options in lodging. Hotels.com comes as an addition to the 292,000 Affirm retail partners, including Amazon, Casper, Newegg, SeatGeek, Royal Caribbean, Great Wolf Lodge, and American Airlines, among others. By providing Affirm at checkout, the company works towards allowing its partners to increase their overall sales, as well as grow the average order value, and reach new customers.
The relationship with Hotels.com follows Affirm’s partnership
with Tekmetric
, with the two companies focusing on bringing flexible payment options and methods to auto repair shops. By teaming up, the auto repair shops that utilise Tekmetric’s platform were set to provide their customers with the ability to pay over time with Affirm for online and in-person solutions.