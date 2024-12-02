



Affirm focuses its efforts on developing optimised financial products that can augment people’s financial lives. The company provides approved consumers an alternative to credit cards and other pay-over-time options, delivering the ability to split the total cost of purchases into multiple payments. Now, Affirm expanded its operations into the UK, with the move adding to its presence in the US and Canada.











By entering the UK, Affirm is set to further build upon its scaling network of 50 million consumers and over 300,000 active merchants globally, including companies such as Amazon, Shopify, and Walmart, among others.





Flexibility and transparent payment options

Initially, Affirm plans to provide its interest-free and interest-bearing monthly payment options, with any applying interest being fixed and calculated on the original principal amount. The company is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, with it focusing on meeting regulatory requirements and laws on the industry in the region.

Moreover, Affirm is first introducing its services in the UK with Alternative Airlines, a flight booking website, and Fexco, a fintech and payments processor. However, the company intends to launch with additional UK and international brands in the upcoming period. By collaborating with Alternative Airlines, eligible customers can select Affirm at checkout, undergo the eligibility check, and if approved, select from the firm’s monthly payment plans for their flight purchases. At the same time, Fexco’s international clients with a UK presence can integrate Affirm and deliver it as a payment option to their customers at checkout.





Affirm’s integration with Apple Pay for iPhone and iPad payments