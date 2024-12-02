



Effective immediately, US Apple Pay users can now choose to pay over time using Affirm, breaking down eligible purchases into biweekly or monthly payments with rates starting from 0% APR.











Users with iOS 18 or iPadOS 18 and later can select 'Other Cards & Pay Later Options' during checkout with Apple Pay. After selecting Affirm, they will undergo a brief eligibility check that won’t affect their credit score. Approved users will see tailored payment plans and can finalise their choices with Face ID or Touch ID. Existing Affirm Card holders can also use Affirm at Apple Pay checkout.

Affirm emphasises that each transaction will be individually underwritten, with no late or hidden fees. Apple Pay users will benefit from Affirm's flexible payment options while enjoying the privacy and security features of Apple Pay, as Apple does not retain any transaction information linked to the user.





BNPL's impact on consumer spending and fintech

The rise of BNPL services has significantly reshaped consumer spending and credit landscapes in recent years. These services offer consumers the flexibility to split purchases into manageable payments, often without incurring interest or late fees if payments are made on time. This shift caters to a growing preference for more transparent and flexible payment options, allowing consumers to better manage their budgets and make larger purchases without immediate financial strain. BNPL services have become particularly popular among younger demographics who are seeking alternatives to traditional credit cards and loans.

Partnerships between BNPL providers and tech companies, such as Affirm’s integration with Apple Pay, highlight broader trends in the financial technology sector. These collaborations are indicative of a growing convergence between digital payment solutions and innovative financing options. By integrating BNPL services into widely-used payment platforms, tech companies and financial services firms are making it easier for consumers to access and use flexible payment solutions at the point of purchase. This trend reflects a shift towards more integrated and user-centric financial services, where convenience and accessibility are prioritised.

The impact of these partnerships extends beyond individual consumer benefits; they also influence the broader retail and financial ecosystems. Retailers are seeing increased conversion rates and higher average order values as BNPL options attract more customers and encourage larger purchases. Meanwhile, financial technology companies are gaining access to valuable consumer data and insights, enabling them to refine their offerings and improve customer experiences. As BNPL services continue to evolve and expand, their integration with major tech platforms underscores a significant transformation in how financial transactions are conducted in the digital age.