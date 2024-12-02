Affirm fills confidential IPO paperwork

Affirms is a US-based financial technology company which lets consumers split purchases into instalments. The company has yet to determine how many shares it would offer in an IPO and said that the offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process.

The company, which was founded by PayPal’s co-founder Max Levchin, announced a USD 500 million series G funding round back in September 2020. Affirm plays into the hot buy-now, pay-later trend, in which shoppers can pay for purchases over time. Others in this space include Klarna, Afterpay, and PayPal, which recently introduced its own split-payments offering.