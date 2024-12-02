Affirm expands to Canada with Williams-Sonoma

The move follows several years of collaboration in the United States and allows Canadian shoppers to use Affirm’s pay-over-time services when purchasing from Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s suite of brands.

These brands include West Elm, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, Williams Sonoma, and Mark & Graham. Canadian customers who are approved through Affirm’s online checkout process can now opt to split their purchases into monthly instalments. According to Affirm, the service includes an eligibility check in real time and offers fixed payment terms with no late or hidden fees.

Affirm adds another retailer to Its Canadian network

The extension of Affirm’s services to Williams-Sonoma, Inc. brands adds to the company's portfolio of Canadian retail partners, which already includes firms such as Amazon, Apple, Samsung, and Browns Shoes.

Representatives from Affirm noted that growing interest among Canadian consumers in flexible and transparent financing tools has made such services more relevant, particularly in the home furnishings segment. They stated that the expanded partnership will provide more payment options to Canadian customers seeking to manage household purchases without the use of traditional revolving credit.

Affirm continues to position itself as an alternative to conventional credit products in markets where it operates, offering instalment-based payment plans directly at the point of sale. In May 2025, Costco, a US-based retailer, started offering a BNPL option for its customers through the Affirm payment network. According to company officials, Costco had looked for new ways to leverage BNPL to drive loyalty and customer trust. This strategy came amid economic uncertainty, as many clients had considered managing their spending.