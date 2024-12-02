Affirm expands payment offering to cover smaller purchases

The company will provide shoppers the option to buy now and make simple, transparent payments over time for purchases up to thousands of dollars, with terms ranging from 3 to 36 months.

The expansion of Affirm’s offering will be relevant especially to fashion and apparel brands and retailers that want to offer a payment method that better aligns with shoppers’ cash flows and are more transparent than traditional credit.

The company already partners with over 1,200 merchants, including fashion brands like Tamara Mellon, Rebecca Minkoff, Paul Evans and Shinola.